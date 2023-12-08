Ahead of SC verdict, J-K ADGP calls for preventive, punitive actions against mischief mongers

SRINAGAR: A senior police officer on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on law and order ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 370 and directed the district authorities to keep an eye on the emerging situation in Kashmir Valley.

Chairing the meeting here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar also called for taking “preventive and punitive” actions against anyone who indulges in “mischief, misinformation and misuse of social media”.

The meeting was attended by all district magistrates and senior superintendents of police of Kashmir division.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vidhi Kumar Birdi, the deputy director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), deputy inspectors general of all police ranges of Kashmir, DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department, and the senior superintendent of police in charge of Police Control Room also attended the meeting, an official said.

This was first such joint meeting chaired by the ADGP (Law and Order).

Before taking over as the ADGP (Law and Order), a post created for a period of two years by making special provisions in the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre rules, in November, Vijay Kumar served as the Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) for nearly four years.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on December 11 on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in 2019 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

During the meeting, the official said, all officers briefed the ADGP on the prevailing law and order and security scenario and shared field inputs with respect to possible situations in view of upcoming events.

The district authorities were stressed to keep an eye on the situation and take preventive and punitive actions under law against those who indulge in mischief, misinformation and misuse of social media, the official said.

The ADGP also stressed that miscreants and mischievous elements should not be allowed to vitiate peace and harmony.

The district magistrates and SSPs were asked to conduct meetings with field officers and other stakeholders.

The ADGP sensitized them about the calibrated response to be taken in case of any untoward situation, the official said.