Agra: 5 killed as intoxicated engineer runs over pedestrians

AGRA: A speeding car ran over pedestrians, killing five people and leaving two injured in Agra, police said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shesh Mani Upadhyay said that the five critically injured individuals were rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College on Friday night, where doctors pronounced all five dead upon arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krish (20), and Bantesh (21). Bhanu Pratap worked as a parcel delivery agent for a private company, police said.

Kamal and Krish were friends. Family members said that Krish was scheduled to leave for Delhi on Saturday, and both he and Kamal had planned to travel together.

The accident occurred in the New Agra police station area, near Nagla Budhi, ahead of the Central Hindi Institute.

Police sources identified the driver involved in the accident as Anshu Gupta (40), a resident of Agra. According to sources, Gupta is an engineer employed with a private company in Noida and had come home for Diwali holidays.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Anshu was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the accident.

According to an eyewitness, the car was speeding and hit the road divider before veering off and striking people standing by the roadside.

Seven individuals were hit in the accident, with five succumbing to their injuries. Two others, identified as Rahul and Golu, are currently undergoing treatment, according to police.

The driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized.