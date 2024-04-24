After illness break, Rahul to resume campaigning

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who was not participating in the Lok Sabha poll campaign since Sunday as he was unwell, will resume electioneering on Wednesday with public meetings in Maharashtra’s Amravati and Solapur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Amravati at 12.30 pm and in Solapur at 3.30 pm. Gandhi, who was to participate in the INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi on Sunday, stayed away as he “took ill” suddenly.