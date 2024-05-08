"After every phase, we are getting closer to '400 paar': BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya

HYDERABAD: After the completion of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bengaluru South seat, Tejasvi Surya has said that after every phase, the BJP is getting closer to its target of '400 paar'.

Surya, who attended BJP's 'Let's Vote Campaign' in Telangana emphasized that his party will win a minimum of 15 seats in the state out of the total of 17 seats.

"I had the opportunity to visit various constituencies of Hyderabad. Wherever we are going there is excitement among the youth, and party workers, and a huge trust is being shown for PM Modi. I have full faith that in Telangana BJP will register a historic win. We will win a minimum of 15 seats in Telangana," he said.

"This time, BJP will have a huge victory in the entire South India, be it Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana. Our victory is certain on all 28 seats in Karnataka. After every election phase, we are getting closer to our target of '400 paar," Surya added.

Earlier, the BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, Madhavi Latha, said that nothing can stop her, be it harsh sunlight or heavy rainfall, as their fight is for truth. She is facing AIMIM Chief Asaduddi Owaisi from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections.

"Be it harsh sunlight or heavy rainfall, nothing can stop our fight for truth. We are going to win this time and hence we come out with enthusiasm. We will win Hyderabad and will cross 400 (Lok Sabha seats)," said Madhavi Latha while campaigning. Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat.