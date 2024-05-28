After assembly poll defeat, BRS loses several civic body chief posts in no-trust motions

HYDERABAD: In a further setback to the BRS, the opposition party has lost about 15 municipal chairperson posts and around half a dozen posts of municipal vice-chairperson to ruling Congress due to no-confidence motions moved against them and resignations since ...

The number of no-confidence motions is seen as unprecedented and the Congress bagging the posts of chiefs of Urban Local Bodies is expected to strengthen the party in urban areas.

The BRS (then TRS) swept the municipal elections held in the state in 2020, winning 107 out of 120 municipalities.

BRS suffered a major setback in the state capital when Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal and her deputy Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy had quit BRS and joined Congress about two months ago.

Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal had joined the Congress in March this year. Her father K Keshav Rao, who was BRS Rajya Sabha member and party's Secretary General, had also returned to the Congress fold.

BRS chairpersons in about 15 municipalities have been voted out following no-confidence motions moved against them, official sources said.

The series of no-confidence motions began in February this year with Burri Srinivas Reddy of Congress getting elected as chairperson of Nalgonda municipality.

The Congress secured the posts of vice-chairperson as well in several municipalities following no-confidence motions against sitting BRS leaders.

However, the BRS managed to retain the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson in some municipalities after winning the trust vote.

The number of municipalities at present is 129, while there are 13 municipal corporations, including GHMC.

The municipal elections are due to be held in January 2025.