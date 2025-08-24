ADR report: Stalin faces 47 criminal cases, 2nd highest among CMs

CHENNAI: A recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is facing 47 criminal cases, the second-highest among all sitting Chief Ministers in India. The analysis, based on affidavits submitted by 30 CMs, shows that 40% of them face criminal charges, including several from southern states.

Leading the list is Telangana CM Revanth Reddy with 89 criminal cases, followed by Stalin. Many of Stalin’s cases are linked to protests, rioting, and alleged criminal intimidation.

The ADR report highlights that 10 of the 12 CMs with criminal cases are booked under serious charges such as attempted murder, bribery, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation. The issue cuts across political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and regional outfits, suggesting it is systemic rather than confined to one state or party. The 10 CMs are: Revanth Reddy, MK Stalin, Chandrababu Naidu, Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), PS Tamang (Sikkim), and Bhagwant Mann (Punjab).

Coming to wealth, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu top the charts, with assets running into hundreds of crores. In contrast, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared assets valued at only Rs 15 lakh, making her the poorest among her peers.

Stalin, who has declared assets worth approximately Rs 11 crore, is placed in the mid-range category relative to other CMs. Notably, many of Stalin's assets are registered in the name of his family members, like Durga Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Krithika Udhayanidhi. For example, a Land Rover Defender is registered under the name of Stalin's grandson, Inbhanithi.

Educationally, 70% of CMs are graduates or above, and the average age stands at 60.

It is to be noted that the ADR report is based on the affidavit filed by the CMs; it is not cross-checked by any other agencies.