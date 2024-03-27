Adityanath launches LS poll campaign from Mathura, lashes out at Oppn

MATHURA: Launching the Lok Sabha election campaign from the holy city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the upcoming polls are a contest between the opposition whose motto is "Family First" and the ruling BJP which is focused on "Nation First".

Adityanath, who addressed an election meeting here after offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple, also said that after 500 years, Lord Ram played holi in his "dham" (abode) in Ayodhya and now the "lanes of Mathura and Vrindavan must also be waiting".

Adityanath has in the past too hinted at the demand to build a temple at the Sri Krishnajanmabhoomi complex in Mathura, claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a mosque stands now.

The BJP leader attacked the opposition parties, alleging that they encourage corruption and mafia rule and want to divide the society on the basis of caste and religion through politics of appeasement.

"Two sides are clearly visible in this election season. For one side (opposition), family comes first, while for the party led by Modi, the nation comes first.

"The party that believes in 'family first' supports mafia rule with its actions, but Modi ji's party works to implement the rule of law effectively," the chief minister said.

"One side is in favour of corruption while Modi's side has zero tolerance," he said "One side wants to divide the society on the basis of caste, opinion and religion through appeasement, but the party led by Modi is providing the benefits of welfare schemes to every section of society through 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvas'." Referring to the newly constructed Ram temple of Ayodhya, the chief minister said, "We used to hear the bhajan 'Holi khele Raghuveera Awadh ma' long ago, but we could finally see it after 500 years... only after the temple was built. Ramlalla played Holi and the revered lanes of Mathura and Vrindavan must also be waiting." The chief minister said that the Narendra Modi government has not only secured the country's borders but carried out major development works.

"Construction of new airports, medical colleges and universities is being done. Many schemes for the welfare of the poor are running... In Modi's third term, the country aims to become the third largest economy in the world," he added.

After Mathura, the CM travelled to Meerut where he addressed another Prabuddha Varg Sammelan, a gathering of professionals, while campaigning for BJP candidate Arun Govil.

“Arun Govil will now create history in Meerut. Meerut creates history rather than being recorded in history," the CM was quoted as saying Govil found fame after he portrayed Lord Ram's character in the television series Ramayana.

He said that earlier during Holi, "when we went to Ayodhya, we did not find Raghuveera (Lord Ram) playing Holi there. This time, Lord Ram played Holi in Ayodhya with full grandeur." He said that the SP, BSP, and the Congress cannot do what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done, stressing that he has given priority to the welfare of the poor while the opposition has always prioritised casteism.

“There are those who used to impose curfews and embrace rioters, and there is the BJP government that organises the Kanwar Yatra and punishes rioters. Only the BJP can provide security to daughters and businessmen, and livelihoods to youths,” Adityanath added.

BJP regional president Satyendra Sisodia, state government ministers Kapildev Aggarwal and Somendra Tomar, MP Rajendra Aggarwal, Govil and other party officials were present.

Addressing a gathering in Ghaziabad, the chief minister appealed to doctors, teachers and other professionals to cast their votes in favour of the BJP candidate Atul Garg.

"Extremism and terrorism have received their final blow. Today, instead of stone-pelting on our security personnel, democracy is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Your single vote played a pivotal role in liberating northeast India from insurgency," Adityanath said.

The CM recalled his hesitation in visiting Ghaziabad in 1998 when he was an MP, citing the district's reputation for crime and disorder.

"However, today, Ghaziabad stands as a shining example of urban development, ranking at the forefront among smart cities," he stated.