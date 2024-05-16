Adityanath condemns Samajwadi Party in Azamgarh Rally, PM concurs

UTTAR PRADESH: While addressing a public meeting in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that four phases of elections have been held in the entire country so far while three more are remaining.

He said that without waiting for June 4, the entire country voices: 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkar' (Once again, the rule of Modi).

Lashing out at the Samajwadi Party(SP), he said, "The people who earlier ruled Azamgarh made it a tool to pursue dynastic politics."

Adityanath hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the address, crediting to it the "improved connectivity" of Amazgarh to Varanasi, Gorakhpir, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj due to the four lanes.

He further surmised that Azamgarh has become a more secure and safe place.

"ODOP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given Azamgarh a new identity," The UP Minister said.

Addressing the same rally in Azamgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "amazed" by the love, blessings, and affection that the people showed. "The world is watching that the people's blessings are with BJP-NDA and on all our friends," he said.

Speaking about the tenure of the SP in the state the Prime Minister said that the old 'Gundaraj' (Hooliganism) days were to be done with.

"Yogi ji has rightly implemented my 'Swachtha Abhiyan' (Cleanliness Campaign) against rioters, mafias, kidnappers, and extortion gangs in Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said further commenting on the party.

He then attacked Congress and the Samajwadi Party by indicating that they sell appeasement, lies, and corruption. "Congress and the SP want to divide the country's budget and allot 15 percent to minorities," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has employed Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav from the Azamgarh seat for the Lok Sabha Elections.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Mashhood Ahmed for the seat of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Dharmendra Yadav is contesting on the behalf of the Samajwadi Party, with strong hold on Azamgarh, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav had previously contested the 2022 bypolls in Azamgarh but lost to the BJP candidate.

The voting in Azamgarh will take place in the sixth phase on May 25 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.