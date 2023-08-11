Adhir suspension: Cong MP Tagore gives adjournment motion notice

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on the suspension of the Leader of Opposition in Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday over 'deliberate and repeated misconduct' and the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

"It is a matter of deep concern that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a dedicated member of this House, was suspended without any proper reason yesterday as he spoke about Nirav which means Silence in Hindi, and compared it with the silence of Prime Minister Modi.

This incident raises serious questions about the essence of our democratic principles, which prioritize freedom of speech and the right to express genuine concerns," the notice said. Congress MP Tagore further emphasized that it is the first time in the history of the Parliament that the leader of the largest opposition party is suspended without opposition MPs in the house.

"In a thriving democracy like India, open dialogue and constructive criticism play a pivotal role in shaping the governance process. Especially suspending a Member of Parliament for bringing forth allegations highlights potential shortcomings of the Central Government," the notice said.

"It is crucial that we uphold the fundamental tenets of our democratic system, wherein the voices of people are heard and acknowledged. It's the first time in the history of the Parliament of India that the leader of the largest opposition party is suspended without opposition MPs in the house," it added.

Congress MP Tagore further appealed to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"Therefore, the House should come forward to discuss the issues which have forced the concerned democratic authority to suspension and the House should revoke the suspension of the Leader of Largest Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as it sends a positive message about our commitment to democratic values," he said in his notice.

The resolution was moved against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha on Thursday after certain remarks were made by him on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate which triggered outrage from the treasury benches.

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of party Lok Sabha MPs on Friday morning to discuss the suspension of the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



