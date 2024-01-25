Adhir Ranjan sole reason for alliance not working in Bengal: TMC's Derek O' Brien

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ruled out any possibility of alliance with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the State, its party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien held Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury exclusively responsible for the alliance not working in the state.

Lashing out at the Congress State unit President, O'Brien alleged that Chowdhury is speaking the language of the BJP.

Speaking with ANI on the Congress-TMC rift over seat sharing in the State, the Rajya Sabha leader said, "INDIA alliance has two main detractors: BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He speaks the language of the BJP. The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal: 1. Adhir Chowdhury 2. Adhir Chowdhury 3. Adhir Chowdhury."

This comes after Mamata Banerje's announcement that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party will fight Lok Sabha polls alone in the state.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we alone will defeat the BJP," the TMC supremo had said.

Mamata's decision to contest the elections alone dealt a blow to the prospects of the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which was formed seven months ago to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bengal today.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi adopted a conciliatory tone saying that the INDIA bloc will fight 'Anyay' together. The comments come a day after senior opposition leader Mamata Banerjee vowed that she would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone in her state.

The Wayanad MP said that he is happy to have come to West Bengal.

"I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together" he said.

The conciliatory tone was also sounded by Jairam Ramesh who reiterated that Mamata was an important part of the INDIA bloc.

"I have said that TMC is an important pillar of INDIA bloc which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her...Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country. I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP, we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make INDIA Alliance successful. That is our duty", Jairam Ramesh said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crisscrossed West Bengal from Assam this morning. Assam Congress chief Angika Dutta handed over the 'tricolour' to the party's Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.