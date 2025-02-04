Additional stoppage at Nayudupeta for special trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified additional stoppage at Nayudupeta for Train 07695/07696 Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram-Secunderabad special train from Secunderabad from February 5, and from Ramanathapuram from February 7.

Train 07695 leaving Secunderabad at 9.10 pm will stop for two minutes at Nayudupeta from 8.18 am and reach Egmore at 11 am.

Train 07696 leaving Ramanathapuram 9.50 am will reach Nayudupeta at 12.03 am and stop there for two minutes.