Begin typing your search...

    Additional stoppage at Nayudupeta for special trains announced; check details

    Train 07695/07696 Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram-Secunderabad special train from Secunderabad from February 5, and from Ramanathapuram from February 7

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Feb 2025 7:12 PM IST
    Additional stoppage at Nayudupeta for special trains announced; check details
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified additional stoppage at Nayudupeta for Train 07695/07696 Secunderabad-Ramanathapuram-Secunderabad special train from Secunderabad from February 5, and from Ramanathapuram from February 7.

    Train 07695 leaving Secunderabad at 9.10 pm will stop for two minutes at Nayudupeta from 8.18 am and reach Egmore at 11 am.

    Train 07696 leaving Ramanathapuram 9.50 am will reach Nayudupeta at 12.03 am and stop there for two minutes.

    South Central Railway (SCR)Express TrainsNayudupeta
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick