Begin typing your search...

    Additional stoppage at Mavelikara for two Holi special trains announced; check dates

    Train No. 06073 Thiruvananthapuram North – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Journey commencing on March 7 and 14 will be provided with additional stoppage at Mavelikara.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 March 2025 6:12 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-07 12:53:48  )
    Additional stoppage at Mavelikara for two Holi special trains announced; check dates
    X

    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X) 

    CHENNAI: The Thiruvananthapuram North - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram North Holi special trains would be provided with a one-minute additional stoppage at Mavelikara station in Kerala, said a Southern Railway release.

    Train No. 06073 Thiruvananthapuram North – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special, passing Erode, Salem, and Jolarpettai, with journey commencing on March 7 and 14 will be provided with additional stoppage at Mavelikara.

    Train No. 06074 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram North Special with journey commencing on March 10 and 17 will be provided with additional stoppage at Mavelikara, the release added.

    Special trainsThiruvananthapuram DivisionHoli festival
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X