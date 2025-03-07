Additional stoppage at Mavelikara for two Holi special trains announced; check dates

CHENNAI: The Thiruvananthapuram North - Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram North Holi special trains would be provided with a one-minute additional stoppage at Mavelikara station in Kerala, said a Southern Railway release.

Train No. 06073 Thiruvananthapuram North – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special, passing Erode, Salem, and Jolarpettai, with journey commencing on March 7 and 14 will be provided with additional stoppage at Mavelikara.

Train No. 06074 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram North Special with journey commencing on March 10 and 17 will be provided with additional stoppage at Mavelikara, the release added.