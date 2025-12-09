Actress assault case: Stand firmly with survivor, respect court judgement, says actor Asif Ali

IDUKKI: Malayalam actor Asif Ali on Tuesday said he firmly stands with the survivor in the actress sexual assault incident but respects the judgement delivered by the court in the case.

Ali said his consistent stand has been that the survivor should receive justice, rather than insisting that any particular individual must be punished.

The "Rekhachitram" actor's remarks came a day after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted actor Dileep and three others in the sensational case. The court found six accused, including A1 Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni who allegedly directly committed the crime, guilty.

When reporters repeatedly asked about his opinion on the verdict, Asif Ali said said he is cautious about commenting on the matter as any remarks could amount to contempt of court.

"I am always with the survivor and extend my full support. I am not someone who should comment on the verdict. What the court felt as right was pronounced as verdict," he told reporters after voting for the local body elections here.

He said everyone chooses to respond with utmost care as this is a sensitive topic that can be interpreted in many ways.

The actor expressed concern about opinions being distorted on social media, urging that statements should be made only after fully understanding the implications.

On the government's decision to appeal the verdict, he said it was likely based on the belief that complete justice had not been achieved.

When asked about actor Dileep's acquittal after a near nine year legal battle, he said it is not about who must be punished but about ensuring justice.

Asif Ali also refrained from commenting on Dileep's possible return to positions of influence in the film industry, stating such matters fall outside his purview.

He also said the survivor is one of his close friends and that he has not been able to talk to her after the verdict as he was travelling.

The assault on the multi-lingual actress after the miscreants forced their way into the car she was travelling in and kept it under their control for two hours, had shaken the conscience of the Kerala society.