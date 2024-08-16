Actor-politician Prakash Raj asks Modi to 'walk the talk' on women's safety

CHENNAI: A post on platform X by actor Prakash Raj has been grabbing the attention of the public in which he asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'walk the talk' when it comes to women's safety.

The PM in his 78th Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday said that he deeply concerned over incidents of rape and violence against women and there is a need to widely publicise punishments given for the same, so that offenders are afraid of the consequences.

Modi said there is anger among people against such incidents of torture that women are subjected to and there must be quick investigation and punishment against those who abuse women. He further noted that while there is a lot of news in the media when a violent incident occurs, the same coverage is not given when the offenders get punished. "It is essential that we highlight the consequences of such actions to instil fear among those abusing women,” he said.

Following this, an X post by actor and politician Prakash Raj in which he has tagged the PM's speech has gone viral on social media in which he wrote, "All released rapists are laughing in the corner.. from Manipur to Kanyakumari.. when will you walk the talk" enclosing it with the hashtag #justasking.

It may be noted that the criticism comes in the wake of sexual offenders like Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Asaram Bapu being released on parole a few days ago to celebrate their birthday and avail Ayurvedic treatment respectively.