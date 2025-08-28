Actor Lakshmi Menon gets interim bail in IT employee abduction case

CHENNAI: Actor Lakshmi Menon has secured interim protection from arrest in a case linked to the alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional.

The Kerala High Court, while hearing her anticipatory bail plea, granted the relief on Wednesday. The order was issued by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, as reported by Onmanorama.

The case stems from the alleged assault and abduction of an IT professional in Ernakulam, Kerala, on the night of August 24, following a quarrel between two groups at a bar. Following the altercation, the actor and her friends allegedly blocked the victim's vehicle near the railway bridge, "verbally abused" him, and "forcibly pushed" him into their car.

The victim was reportedly assaulted inside the vehicle and released early on Monday.

An FIR was filed the following day at the Ernakulam Town North Police Station naming Menon and others. The charges include Sections 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 126 (wrongful restraint), 296 (obscene acts and songs), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In connection with the case, the police arrested three individuals, Mithun, Aneesh, and Sonamol on Wednesday, while the actor reportedly went into hiding. A video later surfaced purportedly showing Menon at the scene of the altercation.

The actress was last seen in Arivazhagan’s horror thriller Sabdham, alongside Aadhi Pinisetty.