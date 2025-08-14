Actor Darshan arrested after SC cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

Begin typing your search...

    PTI|14 Aug 2025 7:16 PM IST
    BENGALURU: Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on Thursday after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court in the Renukaswamy murder case.

    According to police sources, Darshan was arrested at his wife Vijayalakshmi’s house in Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru.

    Sources said the actor wanted to evade arrest and surrender in court, but the police got information about his stay and arrested him.

