Actor, CPM MLA Mukesh arrested again in sexual assault case, released on bail

THRISSUR: CPI(M) MLA and actor M Mukesh has been arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a 2010 sexual assault case in the central Kerala district of Thrissur.

His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested on Monday, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court on September 24.

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police and in both he has got anticipatory bail.

According to the police, the complainant in the case at Wadakkanchery is the same female actor on whose complaint a FIR has been lodged against him at Maradu police station.

The actor has claimed that the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The committee was established by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

In response to these allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation involving several actors and directors, the state government announced the formation of a seven-member Special Investigation Team on August 25 to investigate the claims.