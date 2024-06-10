Accused of sexual misconduct, BJP's Amit Malviya seeks 'unconditional apology' from RSS' Shantanu Sinha for 'false, derogatory post'

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party's National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday sought an "unconditional apology" from RSS member Shantanu Sinha in connection with an "extremely offensive" post on Facebook.

Malviya, through his advocate, sent a legal notice to Shantanu Sinha on June 8 asking to take down the "false and derogatory" post and also tender an unconditional apology.

"The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client, who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure. Such malevolently malicious statements have been deliberately made to tarnish his reputation," the notice read.

Malviya, through the notice, alleged ulterior motives and wrongful intent to malign and tarnish his image.

Sinha was asked to issue an apology and remove his post within three days from the date of notice, which ends tomorrow. Further, it mentioned that Malviya will proceed with legal action against Sinha if he fails to respond to the notice.

"I, the undersigned, therefore call upon you to issue a public apology and take down/remove your defamatory statement(s) given against my client across all public platforms within three (3) days of receipt of this legal notice, failing which my client will be constrained to take appropriate legal action against you Including prosecuting you for civil and criminal defamation at your risk and cost. Further, I call upon you to pay a sum of INR 10 crore as civil damages for the mental harassment, agony and loss of reputation caused to my client that has been caused to my client via your Facebook post dated June 7, 2024," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Congress has sought the removal of Malviya from his position following Sinha's allegations.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "An RSS member, Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in nefarious activities. He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal. The only thing that we seek from the BJP is, justice for women."

Shrinate said that an independent probe into the incident is only possible if Malviya is removed from his position.

"The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been leveled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell. Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position," the Congress leader said.