Accused in attack case brought to India from UAE

KOZHIKODE: A man from Kerala, against whom a Red Notice was issued, was brought back from the UAE, the CBI said on Saturday.

Khamis Othman AL Hammadi Otham, an accused in a 2005 case of hacking a man at Kozhikode, was brought to New Delhi on September 6 and handed over to Kerala police.

He was wanted for grievously assaulting Shamsudheen, the proprietor of a daily named, 'The Criminal', with a sword at Kozhikode in 2005.

"A group of three accused persons, including the subject, allegedly came in a Maruti Omni Van on 15.07.2005 at KP Chandran Road, Kasaba and purposefully hit down and hacked motorcycle pillion rider Mr. Shamsudheen, the proprietor of a daily named ‘The Criminal', using swords with intention to kill him," the agency said in a release.

A Red Notice was earlier issued by the CBI on request of Kerala police on February 17, 2020.

The Global Operations Centre of CBI coordinated closely with Kerala police and INTERPOL NCB-Abu Dhabi for geolocation of the subject, the statement said.

It said the CBI as National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with all law enforcement agencies in India for cooperation via INTERPOL channels.