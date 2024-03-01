ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU

CHENNAI: Some students were injured at the Jawaharlal Nehru University as a clash broke out between two groups over selection of election committee members at the School of Languages on Friday night.

An official of the university said some students have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital.

In a video, a man is seen thrashing students with a stick while in another, a person is seen throwing a bicycle on students.

Other purported videos also showed individuals being mobbed and beaten up by a group even as security personnel of the university tried to rescue them. Students from both the ABVP and Left groups have filed police complaint against each other. No immediate response was available from the university administration and the number of students injured during the incident could not be confirmed.