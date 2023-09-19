‘Aarti’ performed at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: A morning ‘Aarti’ was performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday. A huge gathering of devotees thronged the two-centuries-old shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha, as the ten-day-long celebration begins on Tuesday.

Even as a festive cheer was palpable in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country, people were busy decorating their homes with flowers and rangolis and bringing idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Markets and streets bustled with people trying to make last-minute purchases for the festival. Shopowners made robust sales of decorative materials, lights, lamps, crockery and clothes while vendors sold flower garlands, fruits, sweets and 'Matoli' items such as betel nuts, local citrus fruits, coconuts and incense. Exquisitely carved Ganesh idols by artisans and students were awaiting arrival at pandals.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour, with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for a darshan of the Lord.

The 10-day festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi.