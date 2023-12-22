AAP slams BJP, says distressing that Sakshi left wrestling due to 'lack of justice'

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hit out at BJP-led Centre after some famed wrestlers expressed disappointment over election of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide Sanjay Singh as the President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Reacting to Sakshi Malik's decision to quit wrestling and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his displeasure over Sanjay Singh's appointment as WFI chief, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak during a press conference said: “It is distressing that due to the lack of justice, Sakshi Malik was disheartened, and left wrestling. The Prime Minister invites medal winners to his home for discussions and captures all the footage when they win medals, but no investigation is conducted when an insulting incident happens to them.”

Pathak further said that the entire country saw "how this entire system was engaged in defeating" wrestlers, who had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"While watching their press conference, I was deeply saddened that if this system can do such a thing with well-known wrestlers, what will happen to ordinary people?," the AAP MLA said, referring to the press conference of Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during which teary-eyed Malik announced her retirement from wrestling.