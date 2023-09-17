AAP hits out at Modi for not inviting Kejriwal to Delhi Metro inauguration

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the Prime Minister for not inviting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the inauguration event of a new two-km-long Delhi Metro line in Dwarka.

Delhi Minister Atishi said it was not appropriate for the Prime Minister to inaugurate a two-km-long metro line without extending an invitation to the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new two-kilometer-long Delhi Metro line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yasho Bhumi Complex in Dwarka. We deeply regret that during this inauguration, PM Modi did not extend an invitation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This Delhi Metro project is a joint venture between the Central and Delhi Governments, with both sharing the expenses equally. Therefore, it would have been appropriate to invite Kejriwal," Atishi said.

Atishi further said that both the PM and the BJP claim to be the largest political party in the world, "with BJP leaders asserting that PM Modi is among the top world leaders. So, the question arises as to why the largest political party and top world leader couldn't invite Kejriwal".

"This reflects their narrow mindset. We are also contributing to the expenses of the Delhi Metro. I urge the PM that for the development of Delhi, we must work together. It is the PM's responsibility to collaborate with the Delhi government," she added.