AAI customer satisfaction survey: Khajuraho emerges best airport in MP, 8th nationwide

BHOPAL: Khajuraho Airport has emerged as the best airport in Madhya Pradesh as per a customer satisfaction survey carried out by the Airports Authority of India, a senior official said on Friday.

It was ranked 8th in a list of 62 airports nationwide, while the ones at Gwalior, Bhopal and Jabalpur secured 10th, 15th, and 22nd positions, respectively, he said.

"This feat speaks of the collective efforts of our staff and the continuous improvements being made to enhance passenger services at our facility. We are committed to maintain high standards of service and will continue to strive to make Khajuraho Airport a preferred choice for travellers," Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh said.

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur is among the country's top tourist hotspots, with the highlight being temples, adorned with erotic sculptures, that were built between 885 AD and 1000 AD by the Chandela rulers.