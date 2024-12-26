Begin typing your search...

    A timeline of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh's life

    Here is the timeline of his five-decade old career in bureaucracy and politics

    26 Dec 2024
    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI) 

    NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, described as the architect of Indian economic reforms, died on Thursday.

    1954: Completed Master's in Economics from Panjab University

    1957: Economic Tripos (3-year degree prog) from Cambridge University

    1962: D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University

    1971: Joins Government of India as Economic Advisor in Commerce Ministry

    1972: Appointed Chief Economic Advisor in Finance Ministry

    1980-82: Member, Planning Commission

    1982-1985: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

    1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission

    1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva

    1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs

    March 1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission

    1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013

    1991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government

    1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

    2004-2014: Prime Minister of India

