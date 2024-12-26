A timeline of former Indian PM Manmohan Singh's life

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, described as the architect of Indian economic reforms, died on Thursday.

Here is the timeline of his five-decade old career in bureaucracy and politics.

1954: Completed Master's in Economics from Panjab University

1957: Economic Tripos (3-year degree prog) from Cambridge University

1962: D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University

1971: Joins Government of India as Economic Advisor in Commerce Ministry

1972: Appointed Chief Economic Advisor in Finance Ministry

1980-82: Member, Planning Commission

1982-1985: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission

1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva

1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs

March 1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission

1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013

1991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government

1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

2004-2014: Prime Minister of India