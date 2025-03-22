A guide to India’s new Immigration Bill 2025: Here’s what is likely to change for foreign travellers

CHENNAI: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 11, 2025, is aimed at bringing streamlined, comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration.

Here is a breakdown of the key points:

Aims of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

*Simplification of Laws: The bill seeks to repeal existing immigration laws, including the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and the Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000, after simplification and harmonisation.

*Enhanced Ease of Doing Business: A key objective is to facilitate smoother business interactions for foreign nationals, promoting investment and trade.

*Reduced Compliance Burdens: The new regulations aim to lessen the administrative load on both foreign visitors and Indian organisations.

*Balance of National Security and Tourism: The bill strives to maintain robust security measures while ensuring a welcoming environment for tourists.

*Monitoring Overstaying Foreigners: Enhanced systems will be put in place to effectively monitor and address instances of foreigners overstaying their visas.

Reporting Requirements for Carriers:

*Hotels, universities, educational institutions, hospitals, and nursing homes will be mandated to report data on foreign nationals staying or receiving services at their facilities.

*Airlines and ships will be required to provide detailed passenger and crew manifests to authorities.

Punishments for Violations:

*Supply or Use of Forged Passport/Visa: Offenders face imprisonment ranging from 2 to 7 years, along with a fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

*Entry into India Without Valid Passport/Travel Document/Necessary Visa: Individuals will be subject to imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine of ₹5 lakh, or both.

*Remaining in the country beyond visa term/Without Valid Travel Document: Three years' imprisonment and/or a ₹3 lakh fine.

*For transporting foreigners without valid documents: ₹5 lakh fine, and seizure/detention of the transport vehicle upon payment default.

Visa on Arrival:

*Visa-on-arrival facilities will be available for travellers from Japan, South Korea, and the UAE (only those who have obtained e-visa or regular or paper visa for India).). This service will be accessible at six designated airports.

Areas Requiring Special Travel Permits:

*Certain parts of northeastern states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will continue to require special travel permits.

*Additionally, specific areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan will also necessitate special permits.

Sweeping Powers Granted to Authorities:

*Under the proposed law, immigration officers can arrest without a warrant if they believe that a foreigner is violating immigration laws

*The Centre can exert control over places that are "frequented by any foreigner", require owner to close the premises, permit its use under specified conditions, or refuse admission to all or a "specified class" of foreigners

*The Centre can: 1. Set conditions on foreigners' entry and departure, including specified times, routes, and ports; 2. Restrict foreigners from staying in India or certain areas; 3. Mandate relocation to or residence in specified areas; 4. Require foreigners to submit to examinations and provide information as requested; 5. Demand proof of identity, biometric data, handwriting/signature samples, and medical exams; 6. Ban associations with specified individuals.

More Legal Obligations:

*If a foreigner is denied entry, the carrier will be responsible for their immediate removal from India.

*Foreign nationals will be required to exit at their own expense.