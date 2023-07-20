Begin typing your search...

9 killed in accident on Iskcon flyover in Ahmedabad

ByANIANI|20 July 2023 3:31 AM GMT
Visuals from the spot (ANI)

AHMEDABAD: Nine people were killed in an accident that took place Thursday morning on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway here.

The accident occured around 1 am on Thursday morning.

Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, said, "12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead." The injured are being treated in the hospital, he added.

Further information is awaited.


ANI

