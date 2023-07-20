Begin typing your search...
9 killed in accident on Iskcon flyover in Ahmedabad
AHMEDABAD: Nine people were killed in an accident that took place Thursday morning on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway here.
The accident occured around 1 am on Thursday morning.
Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, said, "12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead." The injured are being treated in the hospital, he added.
Further information is awaited.
