8 held in connection with murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru: Minister Parameshwara

MANGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Hindu activist here and an anti-communal task force will be constituted permanently.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehrooz

Mohammad Rizwan, Ranjit and Nagaraj.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Parameshwara said the anti-communal task force will be constituted specially for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district on the lines of the Anti-Naxal force.

"It will be headed by a Inspector General of Police (IGP). It will be set up as a permanent feature," he added.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

Following the murder, the VHP called for a bandh on Friday and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption.