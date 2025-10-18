7 men arrested with arms, ammunition in Ranchi

RANCHI: Seven persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, four armed men on two motorcycles were initially intercepted when they were on the way to the BIT Mesra police outpost area from Angada on Friday, an officer said.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they were members of the Koylanchal Shanti Samiti and the Sujeet Sinha Gang. Subsequently, three of their associates were nabbed," he said.

All of those arrested hail from different parts of the Ranchi district and have criminal antecedents, he added.

Among the items seized from them were two country-made pistols with 13 cartridges, four motorcycles, a four-wheeler, and eight mobile phones, police said.

Those arrested were involved in the shootout at the Satyabhama Apartment on October 4, they said.