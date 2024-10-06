7 killed as fire breaks out in shop-cum-residential building in Mumbai; CM orders probe

MUMBAI: Seven persons, including three minors, were killed after a fire broke out in a double-storey shop-cum-residential structure in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The incident took place at 5.20 am at Siddharth Colony in Chembur area, he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later visited the site. He announced a high-level probe into the incident and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The ground floor of the structure was used as a shop and the upper floor as residence, an official said.

The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the shop at the ground floor and spread to the upper floor, he said, adding it was a 'level-one' fire.

Seven persons were injured in the incident. They were taken to the Rajawadi Hospital where all of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

Fire engines, water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 9.15 am, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Paris Gupta (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30), Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15) and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60), he said.

CM Shinde visited the site and met family members of the victims.

Later, talking to reporters, he said the incident was very unfortunate.

The chief minister announced a high-level probe in the incident and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

The cost of treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the government, he said.

If the slum rehabilitation work has run into hurdles, the issues would be looked into, he added.

The CM was accompanied by Union minister Ramdas Athawale.