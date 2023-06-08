7 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on four-wheeler in MP's Sidhi

Begin typing your search...

ByANIANI|8 Jun 2023 8:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-08 08:45:32.0  )
7 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on four-wheeler in MPs Sidhi
Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)

SIDHI: At least seven people, including two children, were killed, while two others sustained injuries after a truck overturned on a four-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place near Baram Baba Gram Panchayat in Sidhi district at around 10:30 am.

The accident was so intense that all seven people were killed on the spot. The other two those injured in the incident had to be rushed to a nearby hospital and admitted.

Sidhi collector Saket Malviya while confirming the incident, said that those injured in the accident have been admitted to District Hospital. "The accident occurred between 10:15 am and 10:30 am, and seven people including two children have been killed," he said.

More details are awaited.

ANI

