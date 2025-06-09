66 illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained from northwest Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended 66 Bangladeshi nationals, 20 men, 16 women, and 30 children, in an operation in the Wazirpur and New Sabzi Mandi areas, an officer said on Monday.

The detainees, who come from 11 families, were found to be living illegally in the national capital. The operation, conducted on June 6, was followed by a tip-off.

According to police, the foreign nationals had recently relocated from Nuh (formerly Mewat) in Haryana, where they worked in brick kilns. The shift was prompted by an increased enforcement and media scrutiny on illegal migration.

In an attempt to avoid detection, the families had split into two groups and settled in Wazirpur JJ Colony and NS Mandi area.

"Out of the total, 35 were apprehended from Wazirpur and 31 from NS Mandi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The families were found to have deliberately concealed mobile phones and identity documents to evade surveillance, he said.

The officer said the action is part of an ongoing drive to detect and deter unauthorised foreign nationals in Delhi.