6.5 crore women screened under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Saturday said 6.5 crore women have been screened through nearly 18 lakh health camps across the country under the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign

Terming it a "historic milestone", Nadda said the campaign reflects the nation's collective resolve to prioritise women's health for stronger families and thriving communities.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two-week-long #SwasthNariSashaktParivar Abhiyaan concluded on 2nd October after achieving historic milestones of screening 6 crore 50 lakh women, through nearly 18 lakh health camps organised across the country."

"This extraordinary achievement reflects the nation's collective resolve to place women's health at the heart of strong families and thriving COMMUNITIES," he said.

Nadda called for continuing the momentum by encouraging every woman to prioritise her well-being, adopt regular health check-ups, and lead the way towards a healthier, empowered future.

The health ministry on Friday said more than 1.78 crore citizens were screened for hypertension and 1.72 crore for diabetes during the campaign. More than 37 lakh women were screened for breast cancer, and over 19 lakh for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening covered more than 69 lakh people.

Additionally, more than 62.60 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, while more than 1.43 crore children received life-saving vaccines.

Besides, more than 1.51 crore were screened for anaemia, over 85 lakh for tuberculosis and 10.23 lakh for Sickle Cell Disease, the ministry said.

Nutrition counselling sessions reached more than 1.16 crore people, while 10.69 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have been registered, it said.

The ministry also informed that over 4.30 lakh blood donors have been registered, and more than 10.69 lakhs Ayushman/PM-JAY cards have been issued.