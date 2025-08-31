6 militants arrested in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Six militants were arrested from different districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Four cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army were arrested near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district on Friday.

They were identified as Chabungbam Nanaocha Meetei (21), Waikhom Thoi Meitei (30), Ningthoujam Rakesh (25) and Tekcham Nanao Singh (25).

A member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party, Kangleipak, was arrested from Sangaiprou in Imphal West district on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Maisnam Abhi Singh (40), was accused of extorting local businesses, police said.

An active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was arrested from Tera Urak in Bishnupur district on Friday, they said.

Meanwhile, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Kongba Maru Hill Range in Imphal East district by security forces.

Among the items recovered were two double-barreled shotguns, a 9 mm pistol, a .32 pistol, a country-made pistol, two grenades, and more than 100 ammunition of different types, police said.