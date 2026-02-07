6 killed, 3 injured as truck rams into bus on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

The incident occurred around 2.45 am in the Sureer police station area, they said.

A bus going from Noida to Rasulabad in Kanpur Dehat district had stopped midway on the Yamuna Expressway for passengers needing to relieve themselves when a container truck rammed into it from the side. It also ran over the passengers who were standing in front of the parked bus, Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura Shlok Kumar said.