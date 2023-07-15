6 Kanwariyas injured in separate incidents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Six Kanwariyas were injured in separate incidents in the national capital, police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, a 38-year-old Kanwariya was injured allegedly after a taxi hit him on the Vasant Vihar flyover in southwest Delhi.

According to the police, they received information at 12.38 am on Saturday about the accident on the flyover from Vasant Vihar to Mahipalpur.

Police rushed to the spot where the injured, identified as Dharmender Mewat in Haryana, was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. There was a minor injury on his head and he was discharged after treatment, a senior police officer said.

The vehicle, a black and yellow Omni taxi, was impounded and its driver Dalip Kumar (57), a resident of Rang Puri Pahadi in Vasant Kunj, was apprehended.

The statement of the injured was recorded. Action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act is being taken, the officer added.

In another incident, police got information at 7.41 pm that the vehicle of Kanwariyas hit a barrier due to the height of the speaker installed on it.

After reaching the spot, it was found that the vehicle had crashed into a vehicle height barrier with portions of the loudspeakers scattered and blood splattered on the road, another senior police officer said.

Five people got injured in the accident as the vehicle was not taking the designated path and had entered from Wazirabad Road- Gokulpuri Chowk - Durgapuri Chowk. The loudspeaker mounted on the vehicle hit the height barrier. They were chasing other members of the group in Ghaziabad, the officer said.

Among the five injured, an 11-year-old is serious and under treatment at the AIIMS trauma centre while the rest have been discharged, they said.

Driver Karambeer (35) is the father of the minor boy. According to witnesses, the vehicle was being driven at high speed. They failed to gauge the height of barriers. A case has been registered and accused arrested, police added.