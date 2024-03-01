6 arrested in connection with veterinary student's death in Wayanad

WAYANAD: Kerala police have arrested six people in connection with the death of a student of the Government Veterinary College at Pookode in Wayanad, officials said on Friday. According to police, six persons were arrested on February 29 and a seventh person has been taken into custody from Palakkad for questioning today.

Twenty-year-old JS Sidhharth was found hanging in his hostel room on February 18, the police said. The police had initially started an investigation into a case of unnatural death.

Sidhharth's family claimed that the accused are part of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) and accused the college of protecting the accused. It is a case of murder and not suicide, Siddharth's relative told reporters on Thursday, alleging that Sidhharth was brutally attacked by a group of students inside the campus.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the police are protecting the accused and urged action against the teachers for allegedly trying to cover-up the matter. "Despite the brutal ragging and assault, the teachers, including the dean, covered it up. Are they even teachers? Such teachers should not teach there under any circumstances. Appropriate action should be taken against the teachers as well", he said.

Youth Congress and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala, staged a protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of all the accused Law Minister P Rajeev assured action against the accused, irrespective of the organisation they belong to

"Action will be taken against any culprits, irrespective of the organisation they belong to," Rajeev said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the state police chief to form a special investigation team to look into the death of the student and assured strong action against the accused.