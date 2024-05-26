Begin typing your search...

55 tigers among more than 5,000 animals spotted in Tadoba reserve during survey

Besides the forest department staff, 160 nature-lovers participated in the exercise.

ByPTIPTI|26 May 2024 4:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-26 16:30:32.0  )
Representative Image

NAGPUR: A total of 5,069 wild animals, including 55 tigers, have been spotted in the latest `waterhole animal survey’ at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district, officials said.

‘Nisarganubhav-2024’ was organised on May 23 and 24 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima (when there is enough light at night due to a full moon), the TATR said in a release on Saturday.

As many as 55 tigers, 17 leopards, 86 wild dogs, 65 sloth bears, 1,458 spotted deer, 488 sambhar and 559 Indian gaur were recorded in the core and buffer zones.

At least 26 tigers and eight leopards were sighted in buffer areas, while 29 tigers and nine leopards were sighted in core areas, the release said.

wild animalswaterhole animal surveyTadoba Andhari Tiger ReserveMaharashtraChandrapur districtNisarganubhav-2024Buddha Purnimaforest department
PTI

