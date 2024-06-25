52 persons booked for obscenity, rules violation after raid at Navi Mumbai bar

THANE: Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 52 persons, including 21 women, for alleged violation of rules and obscenity at a bar in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said.



The police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) conducted a raid on the restaurant-cum-bar located at the Vashi APMC market on Monday night.

They found a number of persons there indulging in obscene acts and flouting various norms, the official from APMC police station said.

Based on a complaint by the AHTC team member, the police registered an FIR against 52 persons, including 21 women, 11 waiters, the restaurant's manager and nine customers, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscenity) and 34 (common intention) and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.