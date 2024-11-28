5,182 faculty positions vacant in central universities: MoE tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: More than 5,100 teaching posts are vacant in central universities across the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question in the Upper House.

"As on October 31, there are 5,182 vacant teaching posts in central universities. Through special recruitment drives, more than 7,650 teaching positions have been filled in the central universities," the minister said.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students' strength; the onus of filling up the posts lies on the central universities," he added.

Majumdar noted that the ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regularly monitored the institutions and that the central universities had been directed to fill the vacancies in regular mode.

"The UGC launched a unified recruitment portal called CU-Chayan in May, 2023, to provide a common platform for listing of vacancies/advertisement/jobs across all central universities," he said.