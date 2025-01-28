5 killed, over 40 hurt as wooden stage collapses at Jain religious event in UP's Baghpat

BAGHPAT: At least five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a wooden structure at a religious event in Badaut here collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city, 20 km from Baghpat.

The event was part of the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav of the Jain community under the aegis of Shri 1008 Adinath Bhaktaambar Prachar.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell down, police said.

According to District Magistrate Asmita Lal, the injured were taken to a hospital where 20 of them were discharged after first aid and the remaining are undergoing treatment.

"A wooden structure collapsed at the event in which around 40 persons were injured and five were killed," Lal said, adding that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that the injured could not get immediate medical assistance and had to be taken to hospital in e-rickshaws as there were ambulances available.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said permission was taken for the programme by the organisers.

"We are probing the incident," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and also wished a speedy recovery to them.

Meanwhile, panic gripped the area after the incident resulting in a stampede-like situation. Police personnel rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. According to those present at the event, the temporary stairs could not bear the weight of the huge crowd of devotees and gave way.

The Samajwadi Party criticised the state's BJP government, accusing it of negligence.

"Due to government and administrative negligence and carelessness, there was no monitoring of crowd control at the religious festival... hundreds of devotees are reported to be injured and there is unconfirmed information of some casualties. We pray to God that everyone is safe," the SP media cell said on X.

"Yogi government is concerned with putting on a spectacle in the name of religion but the people are not getting any facilities and security. There is no arrangement for crowd control and safety of devotees due to which accidents often happen at religious events in which lives are lost and the BJP-Yogi government washes its hands off," he said.

He also accused the Adityanath government of indulging in corruption.