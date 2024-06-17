5 dead, 30 injured as goods train collides with Kanchanjunga Express in Bengal

KOLKATA: At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

Rescue operations are underway at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

"Five persons have died in the accident till now and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal," a senior police officer said.

Three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed under the impact of the collision by the locomotive of the goods train from behind, he said.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.