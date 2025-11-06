45-year-old man trampled to death by elephant in Assam

DIPHU: A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Assam's East Karbi Anglong district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Balijan in the Lalmati area on Wednesday evening when the man was returning from a nearby market, he said.

"Seeing the person, the elephant made a chase and trampled him. The man died instantly. Police and forest officials rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Pradip Lagun, the official said.