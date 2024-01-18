45 police teams to provide ‘proximate security’ to VVIP invitees in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: As many as 45 teams of hand-picked police personnel will be providing “proximate security” or protection from close quarters to the VVIP invitees visiting Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, officials said.

These teams, equipped with good behavioural and communication skills, will be led by deputy superintendent of police-rank officers to ensure the invitees’ hassle-free movement.

“No categorised security or private security other than the Special Protection Group (SPG) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be allowed in Ayodhya during Pran Pratishtha on January 22,” said a senior police official.

These cops would be wearing formal clothes and remain deployed near the VVIPs.

Among the VVIP invitees are top industrialists, entrepreneurs, politicians, sportspersons, movie stars, spiritual leaders and media tycoons.

Officials said each of these teams would comprise five sub-inspectors and a deputy superintendent of police.

Sixty more teams comprising selected young sub-inspectors from 33 districts and police commissionerates will be deployed for airport-like frisking duties.