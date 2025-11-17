42 pilgrims feared dead in Medina bus crash; many reported to be Indians

CHENNAI: At least 42 people are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims crashed into a diesel tanker near Medina, according to media reports. Local Saudi media indicated that many of the deceased are likely Indian nationals.

The bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, when the accident occurred around 1.30 am IST near Mufrihat. As per a Khaleej Times update, a majority of the passengers were from Hyderabad in Telangana.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room - 8002440003

The government has also issued control room numbers - +91 7997959754 and +91 9912919545 to assist the family of victims.