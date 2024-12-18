419 people died in sewer, septic tanks in last 5 years: Govt

CHENNAI: As many as 419 people died in sewer and septic tanks in last five years, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, in a written reply, said no death has been reported due to manual scavenging.

According to the data shared by him, 419 people died in sewer and septic tanks in last five years.

Tamil Nadu (67), Maharashtra (63), Uttar Pradesh (49), Gujarat (49) and Delhi (34) were among states that reported the highest number of such deaths.

