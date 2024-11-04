36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand; CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

DEHRADUN: A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Monday, killing at least 36 of the about 60 people on board and injuring 24.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of those killed in the accident and a financial assistance of Rs one lakh for the injured, according to an official statement.

Officials said the chief minister is on his way to the accident spot.

Four of the injured are serious out of which three were airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh and one was taken to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani, Almora District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said.

There were around 60 people on board the 43-seater bus when the accident took place, he said, adding that overloading of the vehicle could have led to the accident, he said.

District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey said the bus, operated by the Garhwal Motor Owner Association, was on its way from Pauri in Garhwal region to Ramnagar in Kumaon about 250 km away when the accident took place around 8 am. It is an overnight journey.

The 43-seater bus plunged into a 200-metre gorge and landed close to a rivulet in Almora's Marchula area just 35 km before its destination Ramnagar, he said.

Police and personnel of the National and State Disaster Response Forces rushed to the spot to launch a search and rescue operation, he added.

Assistant Regional Transport Officers of Pauri and Almora were suspended following the accident in which a magisterial probe has been ordered.

Visuals from the area pointed to the magnitude of the accident, the vehicle reduced to a mangled mess as it rolled down the forested, rocky slope and stopped just short of a stream. Rescuers could be seen working to pull out the passengers.

Pal said 36 people were killed in the accident and 24 injured.

The Garhwal Motor Owners Association bus was carrying people returning after spending the long weekend at home to work.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the bus accident.

"The bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The local administration is providing immediate treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Dhami said on X, "Received very sad news of casualties of passengers in the unfortunate bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly."

"The local administration and SDRF teams are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers, if required," he said.