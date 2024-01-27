25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav to begin from Feb 1 with over 150 plays

NEW DELHI: The 25th edition of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) will witness over 150 performances, along with workshops, discussions and master classes across 15 Indian cities, starting from February 1, the National School of Drama announced here on Saturday.

Touted to be the ''world's largest theatre festival'', 'Bharangam' will offer theatre-goers and cultural enthusiasts a rich tapestry of Indian and global theatre traditions. This year's theatre festival will commence from Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) with the opening play ''Humare Ram'', featuring actor and NSD alumnus Ashutosh Rana.

''Over the past quarter-century, this festival has served as a guiding light, illuminating the rich tapestry of global theatre traditions. The upcoming edition promises to be a grand celebration, showcasing not only the extraordinary creativity within the theatrical realm but also emphasising the beauty of collaboration,'' NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy said.

He added that the drama school is dedicated towards fostering the ''magic of theatre, providing a platform for diverse voices and narratives to thrive''. This year's edition has been set around the theme of ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam'', fostering global unity among thespians and artists. The drama school has also appointed actor and NSD alumnus Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador for this year's festival.



Talking about the festival, Tripathi said that through the role of ''rangdoot'', he will try to spread the information about Bharangam to smaller cities and general public.

''It is very important that not only theatre artistes but also the general public attend this festival. A lot of times people in smaller cities, even in cities like Patna, are not aware where one can attend the theatre or how to join one. My attempt will be to spread more awareness about this festival so people can come and watch as well as more youth get interested in the art of theatre,'' Tripathi said at a press conference.

Bharangam will be staged at some new as well as old venues, apart from New Delhi, including Mumbai, Pune, Bhuj, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Dibrugarh, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ramnagar, Agartala, and Srinagar, ensuring a nationwide celebration of the transformative power of theatre.



The theatrical extravaganza during the course of three weeks will promise a captivating array of theatrical forms, including international productions, folk and traditional plays, modern dramas, graduate showcases and collegiate street plays.



Speaking at the event, NSD chairman and veteran actor Paresh Rawal noted that it is important to take theatre, especially NSD, to more centres. ''The more theatre flourishes the more the society will progress. And when a society makes progress, the theatre flourishes. That's why it is important to decentralise the National School of Drama and take it to more cities, at least all the major cities should have its centres,'' Rawal said.



This year, the NSD will also introduce 'Rang Haat', an initiative aimed at establishing ''Asia's inaugural global theatre market and nurturing international collaborations in the theatrical domain''.

'Rang Haat' will aim to unite theatre artistes, programmers, patrons, and supporters, fostering the discovery of hidden talent, showcasing international projects, and facilitating both creative and financial partnerships. Extending beyond the stage, the BRM will offer the visitors parallel exhibitions, director-audience dialogues, discussions, and seminars, exploring different facets of theatre and initiating conversations and insights. The festival will come to an end with a special ceremony in Delhi on February 21.