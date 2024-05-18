25 diplomats from 13 missions to attend PM Modi’s rally in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As many as 25 representatives from 13 diplomatic missions in India will experience the enthusiasm of the people during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in North East Delhi on Saturday.

The attendees include representatives from the diplomatic missions of Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Japan, Mauritius, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

BJP's head of the Foreign Affairs Department, Vijay Chauthaiwale, informed that the initiative is part of the 'Know BJP' initiative launched by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

It offers an opportunity for the diplomatic community as well as political parties from various countries to witness firsthand the vibrant and dynamic nature of India's democratic process.

Last month, 22 representatives of 18 political parties from 10 countries visited New Delhi and met Nadda, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to get an insight into the party's election campaign strategies along with the overall electoral process.

According to Chauthaiwale, similar delegations have successfully experienced the party's campaigns during state elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in 2022, as well as in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in November 2023.