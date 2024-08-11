Begin typing your search...

2 pilots injured as trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna

The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.

Trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district (ANI)

GUNA: Two pilots were injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, police said.

The two-seater Cessna 152 plane crashed at around 1.30 pm, possibly due to engine failure, after remaining airborne for 40 minutes, Guna Cantt police station in-charge Dileep Rajoria said.

Two pilots on board the plane suffered injuries but were out of danger and have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.

The plane arrived here a few days ago for testing and maintenance, the official said.

The injured pilots, V Chandra Thakur and Nagesh Kumar, were from Hyderabad, he said, adding that aviation officials will carry out a detailed probe.

Guna tehsildar GS Bairwa said Sha-Shib Flying Academy's manager, Parag Das, informed that the trainee aircraft arrived in Guna some months ago from Karnataka's Belagavi Aviation and Sports Enterprises.

